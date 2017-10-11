RememberTheTime Kanye Killed The BET Freestyle Cypher?

Yeezy was about to drop My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy when he snapped alongsideand

@The_SummerMan with the nostalgia:

Exhibit E1: Rosewood, summer/fall '10 Unsustainable but suit gang stands as one of GOODs brightest moments as a fully functioning clique pic.twitter.com/ubH2CVhNiz — Thackery Binx (@The_SummerMan) October 11, 2017

Bars:

The plan was to drink till the pain over

What’s worse, the pain or the hangover?

Fresh air rolling down the window

Too many urkels on your team thats why your Winslow

I sold my soul to the devil thats a crappy deal

Least it came with a few toys like a happy meal

This game you could never win

Cause they love you then they hate you then they love you again

Get away from me lonliness

Get away from me misery

Get away from me fake shit, I can’t take the phoniness

Get away from me wack tracks

I can only make only hits

I’m an only child lost in the World

Where did the lonely kids go when the bell ring

Feeling like hell rings

Bringing me back down

Checking my background

Its ironic whats happening

Imagine if I didn’t have the ends

I wouldn’t have so many imaginary friends

I’m spaced out Dog, I be on that Moon talk

Wonder if God ask Mike how to moon walk

I swear to momma wish me and my father talk more

I stopped visiting around the time I was a sophmore

I guess everything I hate about me I see in him

And I ain’t finna change, so we’ll never agree again

Just a few things pouring out my soul

Rosewood we could see her with our eyes closed

Watch the full cypher on Vimeo.

Kendrick’s 2013 will also go down in history.

