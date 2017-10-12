Gary’s Tea: Has Kim Kardashian Stopped Wearing Her Ring? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rumor has it, Kim Kardashian has been spotted out and about recently without wearing her wedding ring, and is growing tired of her husband, Kanye West. Could the pair be headed for divorce? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
