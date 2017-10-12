New Music
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I Like’ Is All You Need To Get Your Day Started

Global Grind

Posted 9 hours ago
The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Bruno Mars is climbing his way to GOAT status when it comes to his impeccable vocal range.

He’s so good that even Beyoncé and Jay-Z took Blue Ivy to see him live during his 24K Magic tor in New York City last month.

 


 

Watch the five time Grammy  turn his uptempo hit song “That’s What I Like” into an acoustic ballad on the Charlie Rose show. Needless to say, he killed it.

 

