Bambi Confirms She And Scrappy Really Are Married On ‘Sister Circle’

Rapper Lil Scrappy documented his search for ex Bambi Benson on social media after the two split earlier this year.

But persistence pays off!

After reuniting, the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars are officially married.

Bambi confirmed their nuptials on a recent episode of TV One’s ‘Sister Circle.’

“I can’t even hide it anymore. I’m married. I’m happy, we were just trying to do something on our own.” she told the hosts.

Congrats, Bam and Scrap.

Watch below:

