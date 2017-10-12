Obama Blamed As Trump Takes Credit For American’s Release From Taliban Captivity

President Donald Trump was happily taking credit Thursday for securing the release of an American woman, her husband and their three young children after five years of being held hostage by the Taliban in Pakistan. Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle and their three children who were born after the couple was kidnapped in 2012, were released Wednesday.

JUST IN: President Trump statement on release of Caitlan Coleman and family pic.twitter.com/1LPatbhhUO — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 12, 2017

While complete details of the release were not immediately available – did the Trump administration negotiate with terrorists? – the president’s supporters made sure to highlight the fact that former President Barack Obama could not mange to free Coleman and her family.

Family held hostage for 4 years during the Obama administration, freed 10 mths into #Trump administration. Respect! https://t.co/zrHGAW1Bkz — Trump IOWA (@trumpiowa) October 12, 2017

President Trump

…..gets Pakistan to do what Obama could not… RESPECT US pic.twitter.com/CdbT5Ds5CH — V-zo (@nzo11) October 12, 2017

#MorningJoe keeps saying Trump's foreign policy is CRAZY, and yet he (not Obama!) gets Pakistan to help rescue US family from the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/T21JX8ztWu — Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) October 12, 2017

It was Obama who Coleman and her husband first appealed to for help on a video released about a week before Christmas last year. Coleman called their captivity a “Kafkaesque nightmare” and said she “can only ask and pray that somebody will recognize the atrocities these men carry out against us as so-called retaliation in their ingratitude and hypocrisy.”

Caitlan Coleman begged Pres Obama to get her & her family released from the Taliban

Obama failed… President Trump got them released pic.twitter.com/yPbyGW0I4F — Citizen Dale (@Trumptbird) October 12, 2017

The couple, which said they were kidnapped while hiking in Afghanistan, would later turn their attention to then-candidate Trump, who on Thursday called their release “a positive moment for our country’s relationship with Pakistan.”

"I believe [Pakistan is] starting to respect the U.S. again," Pres. Trump says on release of American woman https://t.co/JwJazxmkn2 pic.twitter.com/TCA3g2Rrq7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2017

Obama orchestrated the infamous 2014 Taliban hostage swap for the freedom of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was set to enter a plea next week for charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy that led to him being held for five years. In part because of that deal, Coleman asked for Obama to do the same for her.

Coleman and her family were being held by the Haqqani Network, a militant group that is an offshoot of the Taliban. Obama had previously worked to free at least two other Americans being held by the Haqqanis. That action was spurred in part by a shift in American policy for handing American citizens being held captive abroad.

SEE ALSO:

How The CIA Helped Create Osama Bin Laden

Is Bowe Bergdahl A Hero, Deserter Or Traitor?