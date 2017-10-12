21 Questions with GoldLink [VIDEO]

Have you ever wondered what GoldLink‘s favorite TV show to binge watch? Or what’s on his bucket list? What about who his WCW is? We played 21 Questions with him to find out all these answers…and more! Watch the video above!
GoldLink & Masego Perform At Team Epiphany’s ‘Sleepover’ Pajama Party In Brooklyn
11 photos Launch gallery
GoldLink & Masego Perform At Team Epiphany’s ‘Sleepover’ Pajama Party In Brooklyn
1. GoldLink Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridaysSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 1 of 11
2. DJ Wonder On The 1s & 2sSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 2 of 11
3. Masego Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridaysSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 3 of 11
4. GoldLink Performs At “The Sleepover” For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridaysSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 4 of 11
5. #SummerFridays “The Sleepover” Pajama PartySource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 5 of 11
6. GoldLink & Masego Perform Together At “The Sleepover” Pajama Party For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridaysSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 6 of 11
7. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama PartySource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 7 of 11
8. GoldLink & Masego Perform Together At “The Sleepover” Pajama Party For Team Epiphany’s Summer Series #SummerFridaysSource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 8 of 11
9. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama PartySource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 9 of 11
10. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama PartySource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 10 of 11
11. Party-goers Enjoy The Festivities At Team Epiphany’s “The Sleepover” Pajama PartySource:Dorothy Hong/ Team Epiphany 11 of 11
