BlackGirlMagic: Quvenzhané Wallis Is Now A Published Author!

Talk about achieving great things before you can even legally drive!

Four years ago at the age of 9, Quvenzhané Wallis became the youngest Oscar nominee in history for her role in Beasts of the Southern Wild, and a mere four years later she is showing the world that she do more than act.

She can write too!

The 14-year-old just released her debut children’s books Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg! and A Night Out With Mama.

‪I'll be dropping by @theGrio to talk about my new books📚, tune in to their Facebook LIVE at 12PM ET #TheGrioLIVE‬ A post shared by Quvenzhane' Wallis (@iamquvenzhane) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Wallis recently told BET that A Night Out With Mama was inspired by an actual real-life event.

“That picture book about the Oscar night [I was nominated] and went with my mom. And then Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg is a chapter book about Shai and her best friend Emmie. They go to a performing arts school and there’s a new girl, Gabby, that comes in and she’s supposed to be from Hollywood. There’s a play at their school and Shai doesn’t get the part and Gabby does and she’s trying not to hate her or be upset that she didn’t get the role that she wanted,” the Annie actress said.

She also shared what her favorite books were when she was younger.

“My favorite author is Dr. Seuss. When I was younger, he was the man. I liked Roald Dahl, too. I remember reading a lot of his books growing up.”

We couldn’t be prouder of Quvenzhané!

These books are also important because in order for little Black girls to be it, they need to see it. And her accomplishments can inspire others like her to be writers and remind them that their stories matter too!

Can’t get enough? Well her third book, “Shai and Emmie Star in Dancy Pants!,” which will be released in January.

RELATED NEWS:

Taye Diggs Authors Second Book For Mixed Race Kids; Quvenzhané Wallis Lands 4 Series Book Deal

Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Truth And Inspires Others With ‘Around The Way Girl’ Memoir

Mo’ Money Mo’ Obama: Penguin House Wins $60 Million Dollar Book Deal With Michelle And Barack