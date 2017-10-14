Tyronn Lue, Dwyane Wade respond to Kyrie Irving’s Cleveland shade

Via |

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue’s deadpan expression said it all when he was asked about former Cavs guard Kyrie Irving’s disparaging remarks about Cleveland in comparison to his new home with the Boston Celtics.

“Oh, I thought he was talking about Cleveland,” Lue said at the Cavs’ shootaround Friday morning ahead of their final preseason game against the Orlando Magic. “I’m happy to be here. I thought he was talking about Cleveland the whole time.”

Irving’s comments — made in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this week, when the Celtics played the Hornets — did not go over well in Cleveland, becoming sports talk-radio fodder for a fan base already reeling from the Cleveland Indians’ upset loss to the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.

