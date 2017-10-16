Entertainment News
Dallas Man Arrested For Shooting In An Office Building

Posted 5 hours ago
Gunshots rang out of an office building in Plano, TX unexpectedly Sunday morning on October 16, 2017.

Police were called to the Plano NTT Data building around 6:30 am when according to a WFAA report bullet holes could be seen inside.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and a rifle at the scene. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Christopher Frazier of Garland, TX.

Detained in the Collin County Detention Center Frazier has been charged with assault, bodily injury, deadly conduct discharge firearm, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

According to police, they believe Frazier acted alone as they did a swept of the building to ensure no one else was there.

Although not an employee of NTT Data Frazier does has access to the building. The motive is still not clear and police are investigating the incident. No injuries have been reported.


 

(Source: WFAA News)

