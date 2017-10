Marvel Comics released the second trailer for the “Black Panther” movie just in time to shake up your mundane Monday.

The trailer shows the cast in all of their Black glory, fighting in intense battle scenes laced with epic visual effects. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett are the regal royalty of the fictionalized country of Wakanda.

Twitter of course lost its collective mind AGAIN when the trailer went viral.

Don’t judge me when I show up to February with this hairdo #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/fbJfV2d6Rf — Robin Thede (@robinthede) October 16, 2017

King Coogler has not come to play with you. He's come to put in work. And change the same old game. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/spaxIUxUQ5 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 16, 2017

This is the hottest most badass thing ever #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/yZNQkTwcpX — extrala (@sliickslack) October 16, 2017

All of Twitter right now after seeing the #BlackPanther trailer pic.twitter.com/N432aYhldB — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) October 16, 2017

You going to see #BlackPanther? First of all, don’t talk to me while the preview is on. https://t.co/hZ9ArwYU8a — Clumsy King 🤴🏾 (@CushKobain) October 16, 2017

A second poster also dropped Monday highlighting the whole cast.

Via @chadwickboseman: “Bringing the brand new #BlackPanther poster to you guys first! We hit theaters February 16, but you can check out the new trailer NOW.” A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Raise your hand if you plan on running to the theatre once this Ryan Coogler film drops on February 16, 2018!

