Hot 107.9 Is Looking For FIVE Of The Best Lil Yachty Fans

Posted 2 hours ago
Lil Yatchy

Source: Phillip Marquez / Radio One

 

Hot 107.9 is looking for FIVE of the best Lil Yachty fans!

This is your chance to make your Lil  Yachty face! Take a photo of you doing the best impression of the Lil Yachty face in the graphic above. Post your picture to Instagram with the hashtag (#HotYachty) and don’t forget to tag us (@hot1079atl).

Hurry up and make your post because this contest will end on Friday!!

Five winners will be selected from all entries to win a pair of tickets to see Lil Yachty live at the Fox theater on Friday, October 20th! Good Luck

CONTEST RULES

