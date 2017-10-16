Hot 107.9 is looking for FIVE of the best Lil Yachty fans!

This is your chance to make your Lil Yachty face! Take a photo of you doing the best impression of the Lil Yachty face in the graphic above. Post your picture to Instagram with the hashtag (#HotYachty) and don’t forget to tag us (@hot1079atl).

Hurry up and make your post because this contest will end on Friday!!

Five winners will be selected from all entries to win a pair of tickets to see Lil Yachty live at the Fox theater on Friday, October 20th! Good Luck

Also On Hot 107.9: