Rihanna To Have Street Named After Her

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 17 hours ago
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Rihanna always talks about her life in Barbados. Now the successful star will have a street named after her in Barbados. According to Ice Cream Convos the Ministry of Tourism plans to change the name of Westbury New Road to Rihanna Drive.

They said, “The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday, November 30, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road.” Rihanna as well as the Prime Minister Freundel Stuart will have an unveiling ceremony from 3pm-5pm on the 30th of November. The singer always represents for her hometown and we are so happy for her.

