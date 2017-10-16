Rihanna To Have Street Named After Her

Rihanna always talks about her life in Barbados. Now the successful star will have a street named after her in Barbados. According to Ice Cream Convos the Ministry of Tourism plans to change the name of Westbury New Road to Rihanna Drive.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
They said, “The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday, November 30, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road.” Rihanna as well as the Prime Minister Freundel Stuart will have an unveiling ceremony from 3pm-5pm on the 30th of November. The singer always represents for her hometown and we are so happy for her.
RELATED: Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Why Jay-Z & Rihanna Were Evacuated From V Festival Via Helicopter [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Chris Brown Gives Detailed Account Of Rihanna Assault [VIDEO]
Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS]
25 photos Launch gallery
Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS]
1. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos1 of 25
2. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos2 of 25
3. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos3 of 25
4. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos4 of 25
5. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos5 of 25
6. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos6 of 25
7. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos7 of 25
8. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos8 of 25
9. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos9 of 25
10. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos10 of 25
11. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos11 of 25
12. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos12 of 25
13. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos13 of 25
14. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos14 of 25
15. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos15 of 25
16. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos16 of 25
17. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos17 of 25
18. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos18 of 25
19. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos19 of 25
20. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos20 of 25
21. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos21 of 25
22. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos22 of 25
23. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos23 of 25
24. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos24 of 25
25. #NationalNoBraDay: Rihanna Shows Us How to Let It All Hang in 25 Photos25 of 25
comments – Add Yours