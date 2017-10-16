Entertainment News
Paul Mooney Roasts NeNe Leakes: “How Is She A Comedian?”

The God Father of Comedy made NeNe look fake in a recent post.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 14 hours ago
The hits just keep coming for NeNe Leakes after her unfortunate comments during a comedy set.

No apology could save NeNe from the fall out after she told a heckler that she hoped they would raped. First NeNe was bumped from Xscape‘s Tour, and now Paul Mooney has taken aim at her.

The legendary comedian aired her out on Twitter for supposedly being fake with him. He told his followers about the time he met NeNe and she had no idea who he was. She may be hugged up with him in the pic below, but Paul had to question her legitimacy as a funnygirl.

Someone suggested that perhaps NeNe have been pretending not to know him, but he revealed that Gregg had to tell her about Paul before she recognized who was standing in front of her.

We bet NeNe won’t forget who he is again.

