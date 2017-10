Zappos Offers To Pay For Funerals Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting Victims

58 people died from the Las Vegas shooting and Zappos wants to help each family of those victims. According to Business Insider , the Las Vagas-based retailer gave $20,000 to three families for funeral as well as transportation related costs.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Please join us in supporting the relief efforts organized by clicking the link in our bio! A post shared by Zappos (@zappos) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

After the shooting Zappos had made an announcement stating that they would match donations up to $1 million. Zappos has raised over $354,600 and the company tweeted out, “We are deeply saddened by the events that happened on Sunday night, and we are working to ensure our employees and community are supported during this difficult time.” There is still time to donate and we are so happy Zappos has decided to do such an amazing gesture.

RELATED: Did The Las Vegas Gunman First Plan To Attack A Chance The Rapper Concert?

RELATED: Trump Calls Las Vegas Shooter “Pure Evil,” But Not A Terrorist [VIDEO]

RELATED: Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting