Zappos Offers To Pay For Funerals Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting Victims

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 12 hours ago
Zappos Offers To Cover Funeral-Related Costs For Victims Of Largest Mass Shooting In U.S. History

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


58 people died from the Las Vegas shooting and Zappos wants to help each family of those victims. According to Business Insider, the Las Vagas-based retailer gave $20,000 to three families for funeral as well as transportation related costs.

Please join us in supporting the relief efforts organized by clicking the link in our bio!

After the shooting Zappos had made an announcement stating that they would match donations up to $1 million. Zappos has raised over $354,600 and the company tweeted out, “We are deeply saddened by the events that happened on Sunday night, and we are working to ensure our employees and community are supported during this difficult time.” There is still time to donate and we are so happy Zappos has decided to do such an amazing gesture.

