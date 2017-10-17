Bow Wow Photoshops Himself Into Classic Deathrow Photo, Twitter Goes H.A.M.

Via |

Bow Wow seems to have a knack for making himself the butt of social media jokes, and this time, his own career’s past put him in the same position. After tweeting out a photo of himself featured with artists from the former Death Row Records roster, Twitter is having a field day with jokes aimed at the rapper.

Bow posted a photoshopped picture of himself amongst the roster, which features the signature black backdrop as the artists’ headshots are floating over it, including the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, 2Pac and more. He also tweeted out of a picture of him with Snoop and Dre from 1993, which was right around the time he was reportedly discovered by the veteran rapper.

