Bow Wow Photoshops Himself Into Classic Deathrow Photo, Twitter Goes H.A.M.

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bow Wow Photoshops Himself Into Classic Deathrow Photo, Twitter Goes H.A.M.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

CSI: Cyber

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


Via | XXL

Bow Wow seems to have a knack for making himself the butt of social media jokes, and this time, his own career’s past put him in the same position. After tweeting out a photo of himself featured with artists from the former Death Row Records roster, Twitter is having a field day with jokes aimed at the rapper.

Bow posted a photoshopped picture of himself amongst the roster, which features the signature black backdrop as the artists’ headshots are floating over it, including the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, 2Pac and more. He also tweeted out of a picture of him with Snoop and Dre from 1993, which was right around the time he was reportedly discovered by the veteran rapper.


Finish this story [here]

 

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest