Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Sing For The Old School Challenge [VIDEO]

For quite some time several challenges have gone around social media. There was the mannequin challenge , recently the for the “d” challenge and now the old school challenge . Many celebrities have attempted at them, but one particular couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker just killed the old school challenge.

The cute couple posted on Instagram them singing “Please Be Gentle” by Frederick. They put on the post #SongInFourDifferentKeysOfLife and said, “When the kids are finally in bed and you’re reminiscing about a time before the violent exhaustion.” Fans commented on how cute it was to see them share this post and sing their heart out.

