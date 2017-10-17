Blac Chyna is suing the entire Kardashian Klan

Blac Chyna has filed a lawsuit against the entire Kardashian family alleging theyher ‘Rob & Chyna’ show with Rob Kardashian.

E! says that’s 100% false and they have emails and documentation to prove it.

via TMZ:

Chyna claims the Kardashians interfered with the shooting of “Rob & Chyna” to the point E! network pulled the plug, claiming production was impossible.

Sources connected to the network tell us they have documentation showing the real reason their show was not picked up is because Chyna was making it impossible — she refused to be in the same room as Rob … so there was no way to shoot. Read on below…

We’re also told E! was unhappy with anemic ratings.

Chyna is also suing the family for battery over her claims Rob brutalized during a December domestic violence incident.

If E! didn’t want to do the show, then E! didn’t want to do the show.

Update: TMZ obtained the lawsuit and text messages between Rob and Chyna.

According to the suit, the Kardashians used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.”

However, sources connected to the network tell us they have documentation showing the reason the show was not picked up is because Chyna was making it impossible — she refused to be in the same room as Rob … so there would be no plausible way to shoot another season. TMZ