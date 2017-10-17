Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend In Birthday Party Pics

Photos below.

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

 

R. Kelly‘s 22-year-old girlfriend Halle Calhoun shared pictures from the birthday party he threw her this week. The self-proclaimed ‘Pied Piper’ has been under fire for targeting underage girls, as well as young women, for an alleged sex cult he’s running. In her birthday posts, Halle poses with the 50-year-old and thanks him for an “unbelievable” day, kiss emojis and all. Scroll through to see Halle and her predatory grandpa man in the accompanying photos.

Happy 22nd to meeee!!!!!!!😁❤️💋👠🎉👑

A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on

Cheese!!!😁💋

A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest