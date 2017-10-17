Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rihanna Kept It All The Way Real About Her New Thicky Thickness

Global Grind

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentacion in Madrid

Source: Europa Press / Getty


Rihanna‘s new thick physique has been a hot topic for all of 2017 — from people body shaming to praising her new found curves.

The Barbadian beauty has kept mum about the conversations surrounding her weight, but now she’s finally speaking out about how she’s learned to embrace her ever-changing bod. Rih revealed in an interview with The Cut, “I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day—the next week—I need something oversized.”

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

She added, “I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know? I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning,” she said. “What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?”

This woman sure knows how to turn her flaws into fortes. Check out the full interview here.

 

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

Continue reading 11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest