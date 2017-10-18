Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward Breaks ankle in season opener

The crowd describes the loudest “cracking” noise as we witnessed Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward ankle breaking live, In a game against the Cleveland cavaliers, Hayward went up for a layup and missed, coming down wrong and breaking his ankle. Looks like he may be out for the season on that one. Stay up to date on this story and more at hothiphopdetroit.com

