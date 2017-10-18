Test
#RememberTheTime Obama Roasted Trump In 2011?
‘It’s Disgusting’: Mom & Children In Blackface Sparks…
Howard University Students Rally Against Sexual Assault
BREAKING: Active Shooting Reported At Howard University
Iman Shumpert Inspired A Slew Of Adorable Father/Daughter…
This Wireless Service Could Be The Most Important…
Parched: Mia Khalifa Trolls Steph Curry With Foot…
Tom Joyner Announces Culmination Of His Groundbreaking Morning…
Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Sing For…
Waka Flocka Explains Why He’s Not Black
Zappos Offers To Pay For Funerals Of Las…
Rihanna To Have Street Named After Her
Jess Hilarious & Azealia Banks Get Into Instagram…
Watch: It Looks Like Kevin Hart Will Tackle…
Angie Martinez Inks Talk Show Deal And Wendy…
Pastor Called Out While In Church For Having…
Ed Sheeran Rushed To The Hospital
NEWS ROUNDUP: Somalia Truck Bomb Kills Hundreds; Larry…
Gentrification Displaces District Of Columbia’s Longtime Black Residents,…
FYI: This iPhone Hack Will Save You One…
Did You Know: iOS 11 Lets You Record…
New Orleans To Have First Female Mayor
Blessed: AppleWatch Saves Man By Detecting Heart Problem
Brooklyn Home Invasion Leaves 91-Year-Old Dead, His 100-Year-Old…
New Details Released Surrounding The Death Of Kenneka…
Beautiful News: Watch The Emotional Moment A Father…
Louisiana Sheriff Livid At New Laws Allowing For…
“Being Mary Jane” Is Coming To An End…
Racist Road Rage Against Black Drivers Seems To…
Mentally Disabled Black Restaurant Worker Enslaved, Abused By…
Obama Blamed As Trump Takes Credit For American’s…

Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward Breaks ankle in season opener

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward Breaks ankle in season opener

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

The crowd describes the loudest “cracking” noise as we witnessed Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward ankle breaking live, In a game against the Cleveland cavaliers, Hayward went up for a layup and missed, coming down wrong and breaking his ankle. Looks like he may be out for the season on that one. Stay up to date on this story and more at hothiphopdetroit.com

 

Posted by @djbj3525

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.


Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest