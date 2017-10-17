Gucci mane Spent 50K on wedding Invitations?

Wedding tomorrow 10-17-2017 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Gucci Mane‘s upcoming marriage to Keyshia Ka’oir is undoubtedly going to be a lavish affair. It’s being filmed for BET and is being charted as one of the big celebrity parties of the calendar year. However, for all the expenses that are surely racking up some hefty bills thus far in the preparation process, Gucci and his fiancee are interested in only the finest things when it comes to other, smaller details concerning their nuptials, such as their invitations. According to TMZ, the couple have dropped tens of thousands of dollars to give some of their guests and RSVP card they will never forget.

A mirror-inspired booklet that supposedly has real Swarovski crystals inside, Gucci and Ka’oir bought 50 of these invitations to give to half of their invitees (they’re expecting 100 guests as well as their plus-ones). The real kicker here is the price point, with each booklet costing them $1,000. In total, they spent $50,000 on the invitations alone. As for why certain guests didn’t get the special booklets and others did, it’s not favoritism from the rapper or his boo – it has to do with international shipping costs. As such, any guests who live outside of the country won’t get any mirror-heavy deliveries before the wedding.

Speaking of the guestlist, many of Gucci Mane’s pals and collaborators will be on hand to help him celebrate the big day. Drake, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Pharrell, Diddy, Rick Ross, Monica, Trina, Migos and Solange will all reportedly be descending upon the million dollar event, as well as other high-profile guests that haven’t been confirmed by sources close to the couple yet. The wedding will be taking place at the Miami Four Seasons, which will put the couple up against a tropical backdrop that should be the perfect setting for their TV special, which will air shortly after the event takes place this fall.

Also On Hot 107.9: