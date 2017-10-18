Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Disrespected Gucci Mane On His Wedding Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 13 hours ago
Black Tony calls Rickey Smiley full of emotion, claiming they haven’t paid Gucci Mane due respect on his wedding day. He doesn’t understand why they haven’t been talking about the wedding all day, and bumping his music non-stop. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

