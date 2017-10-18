Philando Castile Fund Wipes Out Student Lunch Debt

Before his untimely death at the hand of St. Paul police officer Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile was a popular nutrition services supervisor at the JJ Paul Montessori school in St. Paul, Minnesota. After his death, his friends and family vowed to keep his memory alive in a special way.

Splinternews.com reports:

The Philando Feeds The Children Fund was started by Pam Fergus, a local community college professor who was inspired by stories of Castile having helped pay for student’s lunches with his own money.

“We just had this little idea that we were going to help do Mr. Phil’s job and make sure you guys have good lunch to eat every day,” Fergus told students, according to a WCCO report.

In total, more than 2000 donors helped the fund raise over $72,000—well above the initial $5,000 goal—which was presented to officials at J.J. Hill on Friday by Castile’s mother Valerie.

“We as a community have to work together in order for things to work,” Valerie told WCCO. “This would’ve meant everything to him.”

Castile’s former high school classmates at St. Paul Central High have also established a scholarship in his memory. The first year’s recipient was awarded $5,000 but efforts are underway to increase that to $100,000.

To contribute to the Philando Feeds The Children fund click HERE.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Hot 107.9: