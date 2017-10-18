Keyshia Cole Reveals Why She Cried Herself To Sleep Recently [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keyshia Cole came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about her new album, “11:11 Reset.” She revealed what she last cried herself to sleep about, and why she can’t really do casual sex. She talks about what’s up with her on the “Little Shop of Horrors” front, and share some exciting news about her music and what’s to come.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, she plays a fun game that Headkrack calls, “What Would Keyshia Cole Do?” She talks about what she would do if she heard her young son recording a “#fortheDchallenge” response, and what she would do if R. Kelly invited her come over and work together. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Dating Floyd Mayweather: “It Would Make No Sense” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Cardi B & The Challenge Of Following Up After Your First Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Explains Why She Lied About Doing “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]