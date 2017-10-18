Entertainment News
Whatever It Takes: Master P Wants To Help Colin Kaepernick Start His Own Football League

P wants to assist Kaepernick in getting back to doing what he loves.

Global Grind

Posted 7 hours ago
'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT

Source: John Sciulli / Getty


It looks like Master P is following in Diddy‘s footsteps after the hip hop and business mogul recently revealed his dream of starting his very own football league. Hopping on Twitter, the Bad Boy told fans on October 10:

He ended the (immediately viral) rant with:

Master P is in line with Diddy’s thinking. He told TMZ this week that he would like to help Colin Kaepernick start his own league, as the former 49ers quarterback has been shunned by the NFL after kneeling during the national anthem.

“I’ll help him start his own league. I think he should, I mean he’s a great football player. I think the NFL should have some competition,” P told TMZ. Click here to watch the clip.

