‘LHHH’ Loser Hazel E Calls Black Women Monkeys & Condemns Gays During Instagram Tirade

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reject Hazel E just ended her career after jumping off the deep end and bashing Black women and gay people during a social media beef with rising comedian Jess Hilarious.
In case you missed it, this mess apparently unfolded when Jess, real name Jessica Robin Moore, mentioned Hazel E during her Instagram beef with Azealia Banks. Hazel E made some comments about Jess, which evolved into today’s debacle.
Jess posted an Instagram update clowning Hazel’s book Girl Code: Ethics As A Lifestyle (which she admits she purchased) and calling her boy toy Rose Burgandy “gay.”
This nigga @hazelebaby thought he was off the hook 😂 like I won't rip him a NEW NOSTRIL: because this $10 Dumb-Titled ASS book has 1 star & 6 sales 🤦🏽♀️ 1 for Mona, 1 for Momma, 1 for your "Gay Bestfriend" ASS boyfriend or your twin brother or whatever tf @roseburgandy suppose to be to you, 2 you GAVE away and 1 I just bought to help ya broke ass out since you're seasonal ass is laid off until next year! YOU ONLY WORK ON LOVE & HIPHOP MY DUDE so cut dat phony ass shoesdazzle shit tf out cuz you know DAMN well them GLADIATOR SANDAL HEELS ain't selling bro🤷🏽♀️you must get your hair from shoedazzle too, because that shit always looks plastic just like them shoes #CHECKMATE
To back her claims about Burgandy’s sexuality, Jess posted a screenshot of an alleged conversation between Burgandy and a man who goes by the name @TheRealCamYonce.
So this nigga Denzel @roseburgandy absolutely tried it lasnite, talking about I was mad because he denied me, NIGGA U DONT EVEN LIKE PUSSY so let's play these games. I'm lethal and y'all should know this by now😏 @hazelebaby you're broke desperate ass should stop now because you're next up as well. THANKS FOR THE TRUTH @THEREALCAMYONCE …while y'all making up shit, REAL SHIT is posted 💋
Hazel E dug up an old Yahoo article about a photo of Jess Hilarious and her son that sparked debates all over the Internet. Not only did she bash Black women and call them “dark butts” (a line straight out of her ex Yung Berg’s mouth), she called Jess’ son gay. He’s 5-years-old.
This raggedy broke black ass bitch gone make up fake dms about me & Rose. You took it to far you instagram fame seeking whore. Stop posing nudes with your son. Your an embarrassment to all mothers. Watch how this shit unfolds for you. You've harassed me for months on social media, I'm tired of all these monkey looking dark butts coming for my pretty ass. Don't take your insecurities out me??! Damn your tryna get on Lhhh that bad, you need another check? You your faggot ass homeboy, and yo gay ass son, gone have to figure this industry out when I get done with you. Y'all keep playing about a mans sexuality gone get you more than you bargained for.
Insert Rose Burgandy’s fraud a**, who felt a way about his sexuality being questioned and went balls to the wall *no pun intended* and bashed all gays and condemned them to hell. Burgandy deleted his posts, but thank God for screenshots.
Hazel then took to Instagram where she bashed dark skin Black women and claimed they are jealous of her beauty and light complexion. The posts have since been deleted.
And just in case you thought Hazel wasn’t Black, she posted several photos of her alleged Black relatives. Because ya know…this obviously gives her the liberty to speak on colorism issues.
And before y'all say I'm not black here is the half of my family that is. Ain't got nothing against melanin, hell I love my tan skin, but fuck ALLLLLLLLLLL THE BITCHES who don't! That's my mama, my brothers, sisters, cousins, grandpa and my step dad. So don't say I don't like brown or dark skin, but fuqqqqqq them 🦍
Sigh. At this point, we’re patiently waiting for Jess Hilarious to drag Hazel E across the street and up the block. Hazel jumped off a cliff, now let’s leave her in a ditch. Basura. Where’s Mona with a pink slip when you need one?
