President Obama To Have School Named After Him

President Obama has received many honors and recently just found out he’s about to get another one. According to The Hill, Jefferson Davis a public school in Mississippi will be renamed in honor of him. Nearly 98 percent of the schools population is African American.

The president of the school Janelle Jefferson said, “Jefferson Davis, although infamous in his own right, would probably not be too happy about a diverse school promoting the education of the very individuals he fought to keep enslaved being named after him.” The school decided to change the name because of what Obama stands for.

Board President Camille Simms said, “I wholeheartedly agree with the name.” The name change will happen next year and many at the school are excited about it. The issue of the school name change comes at a time where the debate of moving Confederate statues is also happening.

