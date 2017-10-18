Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Can’t Come To Work Because “The Hurricane Came Back” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley and said he was in a hotel in Miami. He claimed he was hanging out with a whole bunch of famous people that nobody saw him photographed with. When Headkrack and Rickey Smiley called him on his bluff, he switched tactics, claiming that the hurricane suddenly “came back” and he was stuck in it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Disrespected Gucci Mane On His Wedding Day [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Makes Black Tony Listen To “I Won’t Complain” By Rev. Paul Jones [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says He Drove Naked To Florida In His Sleep [EXCLUSIVE]

HBO ‘Ballers’ Season Two Premiere Party In Miami With Future & Lil Wayne

9 photos Launch gallery

HBO ‘Ballers’ Season Two Premiere Party In Miami With Future & Lil Wayne

Continue reading HBO ‘Ballers’ Season Two Premiere Party In Miami With Future & Lil Wayne

HBO ‘Ballers’ Season Two Premiere Party In Miami With Future & Lil Wayne

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest