Black Tony Can’t Come To Work Because “The Hurricane Came Back” [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley and said he was in a hotel in Miami. He claimed he was hanging out with a whole bunch of famous people that nobody saw him photographed with. When Headkrack and Rickey Smiley called him on his bluff, he switched tactics, claiming that the hurricane suddenly “came back” and he was stuck in it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

