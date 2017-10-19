Vulture Alert: Metro Boomin Warns Young Producers About A Shady Label

What would Future say?

24-year-old super producer Metro Boomin used his Twitter to call out shady record execs today (October 18) and his fellow producers backed him up.

Mike Will Made It, London On Da Track and others co-signed Metro’s warning to young producers that one division of Atlantic Records was preying on naive producers.

It started when one producer made a post soliciting beats from unsigned producers.

Around midnight, Young Metro quoted the post seeking “producers making fire” with a warning to producers everywhere: “Don’t let Atlantic Records steal your soul.”

PSA to producers everywhere, don't let @AtlanticRecords steal your soul 🖤 https://t.co/W1kk3DuTh5 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

Metro clarified the tweet later that morning with another message:

“What I said about Atlantic was directed at Mike Caren and the APG division who deals directly with producers and songwriters…stay away from APG. They play by their own rules.”

What I said about Atlantic was directed at Mike Caren and the APG division who deals directly with producers and songwriters. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

APG (Artist Partners Group and/or Artist Publishing Group) is a company run by Mike Caren, a former Atlantic Records executive.

Metro, Mike Will and others went on to describe Caren and company “vultures,” remembering times that APG tried to take advantage of their younger selves.

Mike Will said in response one of Metro’s tweets: “Factual, Caron (sic) looked 2012 Mike Will in the eyes after hearing my whole catalog and said you don’t have ANY hits but we can help u wit that.”

Factual , Caron looked 2012 Mike Will in the eyes after hearing my whole catalog and said you don't have ANY hits but we can help u wit that — Mike WiLL Made It 🦍 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) October 18, 2017

@Alonzo_Evening added, “The artist partner group basically search who’s popping in the music industry via social media and try to monetize their talent.”

The artist partner group basically search who's popping in the music industry via social media and try to monetize their talent — Lourenzo Smith (@Alonzo_Evening) October 18, 2017

Metro explained their business model like this: “They basically just want to slave you and steal your music to make hits.” Young Thug’s go-to producer London On Da Track agreed, replying, “That’s all they want to do.”

They basically just want to slave you and steal your music to make hits. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

That’s all they want to do https://t.co/31AjXmtzur — WeGotLondonOnDaTrack (@LondonOnDaTrack) October 18, 2017

Metro did clarify during the tweet storm that he wasn’t talking about everyone in the record industry or at Atlantic Records.

“I’m not against major labels at all let that be clear,” he said, “APG is just evil… Dallas Martin, Orlando Wharton, and Lanre Gaba are good friends and black execs who do great business and wanna help us win,” he added.

Dallas Martin, Orlando Wharton, and Lanre Gaba are good friends and black execs who do great business and wanna help us win. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

Read Metro’s full message, which ended with a cancellation of APG’s new EMERGE nationwide talent search below:

PSA to producers everywhere, don’t let @AtlanticRecords steal your soul… looking out for #you because #they didn’t look out for #us… What I said about Atlantic was directed at Mike Caren and the APG division who deals directly with producers and songwriters… Dallas Martin, Orlando Wharton, and Lanre Gaba are good friends and black execs who do great business and wanna help us win… I just want to be clear and not publicly disrespect those who have been in my corner all along… But like I said, stay away from APG. They play by their own rules… This is not about slander. This is about not letting art and more importantly, lives go to waste… It is just so demeaning to take advantage of hungry artists/producers/writers who put their whole life into their music just 4 u to rob them

I’m not against major labels at all let that be clear. APG is just evil… How is a motherfucker in an office working 9-5 going to tell you how to make your beats or write your songs??… I let APG fly me to LA when I was 19. It was something I was of course excited about beforehand but day by day saw how full of they were… These niggas got a whole textbook on how to put a hit together like it’s a fucking math problem. I to this day find it hard to believe… They basically just want to slave you and steal your music to make hits… I just got so much love for all the dope upcoming musicians and don’t want to see you fall victim so I’m letting you know.

“Industry rule number four-thousand-and-eighty: Record company people are shady” – KRS-One

