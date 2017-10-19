Cardi B Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Cardi B has reportedly signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Sony/ATV co-president Rick Krim called the Bronx native “one of a rare breed of unique artists who the industry only witnesses occasionally,” according to Billboard.

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star has experienced a meteoric rise to fame over the past year thanks to the success of her massive hit single, “Bodak Yellow.” The song recently spent three consecutive weeks in the #1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a record for any solo female rap artist.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest