Local News: Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin Calls A Hold On Major Contract Bidding

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin calls a hold on major contract bidding

” I’m calling for a hold on major contract bidding until after the new mayor and the new counselor are sworn in”-Shirley Franklin

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin believes that the city of Atlanta should hold off on major contract bidding unless it is absolutely necessary because of the ongoing federal corruption investigation on City Hall.

State of emergency declared in Florida because of white nationalist Richard Spencer

In Florida, the governor has declared a state of emergency, the controversial white nationalistis scheduled to speak at the University of Florida in Gainesville today. Richard Spencer help to organize that deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA because of the state of emergency local, state and federal police will be there, many people are furious and plan to protest against his speech.

