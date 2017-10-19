Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Local News: Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin Calls A Hold On Major Contract Bidding

HotSpotATL Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin calls a hold on major contract bidding

2004 Olympic Torch Relay Celebration In Atlanta

Source: Brenda J. Turner / Getty


Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin believes that the city of Atlanta should hold off on major contract bidding unless it is absolutely necessary because of the ongoing federal corruption investigation on City Hall.

” I’m calling for a hold on major contract bidding until after the new mayor and the new counselor are sworn in”-Shirley Franklin

 

 

State of emergency declared in Florida because of white nationalist Richard Spencer

Alternative Right White Nationalist In Town For Conference

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


In Florida, the governor has declared a state of emergency, the controversial white nationalist Richard Spencer is scheduled to speak at the University of Florida in Gainesville today.  Richard  Spencer help to organize that deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA because of the state of emergency local, state and federal police will be there, many people are furious and plan to protest against his speech.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest