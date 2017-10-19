National
Fantasia On How Her Life Has Changed Since Marrying Kendall Taylor

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 14 hours ago
Fantasia Album Release Party

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


In 2004 fans fell in love with Fantasia while watching her perform week after week on “American Idol.” Since then her career has soared from having several chart-topping albums to winning so many awards. Fantasia sang about love, break-ups and pain in so many of her songs.

In 2015 the singer had finally found true love and married her husband Kendall Taylor. Fantasia posts so many of their magical moments on social media and fans can’t help but be so happy for her. According to Essence, the singer just released her sixth album, “Christmas After Midnight” and it is also her first holiday album.

In an exclusive interview the singer spoke about being married, juggling a family and a career. Fantasia said, “What I’m in right now is what I feel like marriage and true partnership is supposed to be. What God has sent me is a true leader, and I feel like when a true leader comes into your life, you’re supposed to change for the better. He’s supposed to teach you certain things and you’re supposed to be able to sit back and be a woman and not have to be the man, not have to try to take care of everything and do everything.” She also mentioned that after being in this business for 14 years she has learned so much. We are so happy for Fantasia and can’t wait to see what’s next for her.

