Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Got Detained After Carrying Too Much Cash At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony calls up Rickey Smiley from a holding cell at the police department in Miami. He says he got to the airport and got detained after he had way too much money on him on and TSA found it. Now, Black Tony says they took all his money and he can’t get home, so he needs Rickey Smiley to send it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, in the holding cell, they’ve got Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” on repeat and it’s driving him crazy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Can’t Come To Work Because “The Hurricane Came Back” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Disrespected Gucci Mane On His Wedding Day [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Rickey Smiley Makes Black Tony Listen To “I Won’t Complain” By Rev. Paul Jones [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/07-10/13)

16 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/07-10/13)

Continue reading Black Tony Got Detained After Carrying Too Much Cash At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/07-10/13)


 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest