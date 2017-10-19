Black Tony Got Detained After Carrying Too Much Cash At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony calls up Rickey Smiley from a holding cell at the police department in Miami. He says he got to the airport and got detained after he had way too much money on him on and TSA found it. Now, Black Tony says they took all his money and he can’t get home, so he needs Rickey Smiley to send it.

Plus, in the holding cell, they’ve got Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” on repeat and it’s driving him crazy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

