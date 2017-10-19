RZA Admits He Saw Russell Crowe Spit On Azealia Banks Last Year

Wednesday (October 19),admitted to The Breakfast Club thatwasn’t lying when she accusedof spitting on her last October.

RZA’s latest story also gave a clearer picture of the night, thanks to The Breakfast Club‘s direct line of questioning.

Charlamagne asked, “Did Russell put hands on her, though? Or spit on her like she said?”

“Look, he spit at her,” said RZA.

When asked if RZA checked the White actor for spitting on a Black woman, RZA said Crowe apologized to him later personally. In general, he felt that Banks was responsible for her own actions. “A lot of things gon’ happen at a party, kid,” he said.

The Wu-Tang founder also added these details: “Azealia threatened to cut a girl in the face with a glass, then actually grabs a glass and physically attacks for no logical reason… Russell blocked the attack and expelled her from the suite.”

He said it was all super awkward and he didn’t want to relive it, but promised, “one day, I’ll make a scene in a movie about it.”

He discusses banks at 28:00 mark of the interview below:

RZA directed Banks’ new film, Love Beats Rhymes, which drops December 1.

Banks replied to the interview on Snapchat: “RZA has to stop talking about me in the media,” she wrote. “Until he is ready to apologize [to me] publicly he can go back to sucking Russell Crowes dick for invites to Hollywood parties.”

Banks also said: “Nobody understands how badly I wanted to die the moment rza LIED and told the world I deserved to be spat. People laugh at me and said I lied. No one understands the amount of pain that came with and after that incident. Just fucking respect me and stop saying me name.”

Her final message: “@RZA I HOPE YOU DROP DEAD.”

RZA told parts of this story to TMZ and his Facebook followers last year.

He wrote on Facebook:

“Before the night is over Azealia is insulting half the room she becomes loud and obnoxious,” he wrote. “There was nothing funny about her behavior. I felt a little embarrassed because she was my guest.”

