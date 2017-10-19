Entertainment News
Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy & French Montana’s Bromance

Diddy and French Montana partned on French Vanilla Ciroc, so here's a toast to their friendship.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 16 hours ago
Time Warner Cable Studios And Revolt Bring the Music Revolution

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty


When it comes to hip-hop bromances, Diddy and French Montana are at the top of our list for bromantic duos. From theirUnforgettable performances (see what I did there), spa dates and business partnerships (They recently launched French Vanilla Ciroc), here are some of our favorite Diddy Montana moments.

Friends Who Ride Together, Shine Together

2014 NBA Pre Draft Party Hosted By Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Good Friends Take Selfies With One Another

Sean 'Diddy' Combs And CIROC Ring NYSE Closing Bell

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty


Then Review And Critique Them Together Before Posting

Sean 'Diddy' Combs And CIROC Ring NYSE Closing Bell

Source: Mark Sagliocco / Getty


Best Friends Do Ellen Together

Tomorrow, one of my new favorites, @FrenchMontana, and one of my old favorites, @Diddy, are here.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Friends Celebrate Their Friends At The Revolt Music Conference

2017 Revolt Music Conference

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty


Besties Share Their Deepest Sex Secrets

A Good Guy Friend Will Highlight Your Furry Fashion

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Opening Night Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty


No Bromance Is Complete Without Spa Time

I’m a student of celebrating life! That’s the spirit of my new flavor @Ciroc #FrenchVanilla

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

Take that. Take that.

