Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Dances To Beyoncè With His Daughter [VIDEO]

Boyz II Men always had great moves and from the looks of it one of their members still has it. Shawn Stockman of the group was in a dance studio with his daughter and some other young ladies dancing around. Beyonce’s “Put A Ring On It” played and Stockman counted down to begin the dance.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to Ice Cream Convos, he danced with his daughter Brooklyn and watching it was so precious. There footwork was on point and they both had smiles on their face.
We can’t wait to see more videos like this from Stockman and his daughter.
RELATED: Why Did Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Apologize Publicly For Cheating? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Member Of Boyz II Men Publicly Apologizes To His Wife For Cheating [VIDEO]
RELATED: Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé & Jay-Z After SNL Taping [PHOTOS]
Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More
19 photos Launch gallery
Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More
1. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 21 of 19
2. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 22 of 19
3. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 23 of 19
4. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 24 of 19
5. 2017 Made In America – Day 25 of 19
6. 2017 Made In America – Day 26 of 19
7. 2017 Made In America – Day 27 of 19
8. 2017 Made In America – Day 28 of 19
9. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 29 of 19
10. 2017 Made In America – Day 210 of 19
11. 2017 Made In America – Day 211 of 19
12. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 112 of 19
13. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 113 of 19
14. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 114 of 19
15. 2017 Made In America – Day 115 of 19
16. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 116 of 19
17. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 117 of 19
18. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 118 of 19
19. 2017 Made In America – Day 219 of 19
comments – Add Yours