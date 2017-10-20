Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Dances To Beyoncè With His Daughter [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to Ice Cream Convos, he danced with his daughter Brooklyn and watching it was so precious. There footwork was on point and they both had smiles on their face.

#Brooklyn going hard with Dad! #Shawnstockman A post shared by BoyzIIMen (@boyziimen) on Oct 18, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

We can’t wait to see more videos like this from Stockman and his daughter.

RELATED: Why Did Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Apologize Publicly For Cheating? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Member Of Boyz II Men Publicly Apologizes To His Wife For Cheating [VIDEO]

RELATED: Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé & Jay-Z After SNL Taping [PHOTOS]