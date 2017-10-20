National
Home > National

Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Dances To Beyoncè With His Daughter [VIDEO]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Build Presents Boyz II Men Discussing Their Album 'Under the Streetlight'

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


Boyz II Men always had great moves and from the looks of it one of their members still has it. Shawn Stockman of the group was in a dance studio with his daughter and some other young ladies dancing around. Beyonce’s Put A Ring On It” played and Stockman counted down to begin the dance.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to Ice Cream Convos, he danced with his daughter Brooklyn and watching it was so precious. There footwork was on point and they both had smiles on their face.

#Brooklyn going hard with Dad! #Shawnstockman

A post shared by BoyzIIMen (@boyziimen) on

We can’t wait to see more videos like this from Stockman and his daughter.

RELATED: Why Did Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Apologize Publicly For Cheating? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Member Of Boyz II Men Publicly Apologizes To His Wife For Cheating [VIDEO]

RELATED: Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé & Jay-Z After SNL Taping [PHOTOS]



Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

19 photos Launch gallery

Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

Continue reading Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest