Wendy Williams’ Staff Reportedly Leaked Cheating Story; Several Fired

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wendy Williams’ Staff Reportedly Leaked Cheating Story; Several Fired

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


Via | Ebony

Weeks after reports of Kevin Hunter cheating on his wife, talk show host Wendy Williams, broke the internet, the media maven has reportedly found the source of the story, and it’s none other than her own staffers.

According to a new report from TheJasmineBrand, Williams traced the “made up” story back to disgruntled employees, and she has been handing out pink slips left and right since.

“Wendy found out who was behind the story and they were actually people from her staff,” shared the source.

Read more at EBONY http://www.ebony.com/entertainment-culture/wendy-williams-fires-staff#ixzz4w34EwjPY

Follow us: @EbonyMag on Twitter | EbonyMag on Facebook

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest