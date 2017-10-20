Pink Recalls Getting Turned Down By Mary J. Blige

When you’re Mary J. Blige a lot of people want to work with you and sometimes you have to say “no.” According to The Maven , singer Pink recently spoke about the time she wanted to work with Blige. In 2000, Pink tried to convince Blige to go into the studio with her.

Pinks told SiriusXM’s Morning Mashup, “I went in her trailer a long time ago, I think it was when I hosted the Lady of Soul Train or Soul Train Awards.” Whens she went into the trailer she said, “’Hi, would you ever work with me?’” Blige looked at her and said, “No,” Pink after responded with, “OK! I love you, Mary! I’ll see you again!’”

Blige was her idol and even after being denied the opportunity to work with her she respected her even more because she didn’t get strung along. Pink said, “That’s what I love about her. I respect it because so many people will be like, ‘Yeah, call me!’” There is still time for them to possibly work together.

