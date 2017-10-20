Entertainment News
Celebrities Support Lupita Nyong’o After She Describes Sexual Harassment From Harvey Weinstein

The actress joins a line of women speaking up.

2017 Global Citizen Festival: For Freedom. For Justice. For All.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


On Thursday, Lupita Nyong’o wrote a powerful op-ed for The New York Times describing instances of sexual harassment from movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

Lupita joins a long list of women who’ve accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or abuse. Since her detailed account, the actress has been flooded with support. Along with fans, celebrities like Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, and Gabrielle Union have praised Lupita’s bravery. You can check out some tweets below.

You can check out Lupita’s chilling piece here.

