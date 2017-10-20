Entertainment News
The Petty Gods: King & Queen Ali’s Most WTF Instagram Moments

Now, this is funny.

Posted 5 hours ago
When She's Not In The Mood 😩😂 TAG BAE! ft. @thequeen_ali #comedy

A post shared by ♛ King (@kingali) on

 

There are a lot of funny couples on Instagram, but King and Queen Ali probably take the cake. Not only do they play the most unthinkable pranks on each other, they create scripted videos other couples can relate to, too. From passing wind to sex dreams, they cover it all. See 6 more of their most-talked-about moments below and follow the couple on the ‘Gram at @kingali and @thequeen_ali for more.

 

That time they showed the internet how men feel about lady gas:

This Is Why I Don't Cuddle.. 😳😩😂😂 Tag Bae… #relationships #relationshipgoals

A post shared by ♛ King (@kingali) on

That time Queen Ali ran into the wall, running away from a cockroach:

😂😂😂 I've been doing this shit to her for ever…. 🤷🏾‍♂️ it won't stop…

A post shared by ♛ King (@kingali) on

That time King Ali took pranking a little too far for his lady’s tastes:

That time King Ali tried to tell the truth about his cheating ways (yikes!):

Telling The Truth About Cheating Is Not As Easy As Women Say It Is… 😂😂😂 ft… @thequeen_ali

A post shared by ♛ King (@kingali) on

That time Queen Ali’s popsicle distracted King Ali from the the game:

😂 I Though I Knew What It Meant.. Part 2 😩 TAG BAE…. #relationshipgoals

A post shared by ♛ King (@kingali) on

That time Queen Ali caught King Ali dreaming about Keisha:

When Bae Catch You Dreaming.. 😂😂😂 ft.. @thequeen_ali TAG BAE

A post shared by ♛ King (@kingali) on

& Last but not least, a bonus clip starring King Ali and @Jhanneu. How it be when’s bae’s switch up game is crazy:

When Bae SwitchUp Game Crazy… 👀 ft… @Jhanneu W/ @careyboy152 @nelly @bwattstv TAG BAE…

A post shared by ♛ King (@kingali) on

