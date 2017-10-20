The Petty Gods: King & Queen Ali’s Most WTF Instagram Moments

There are a lot of funny couples on Instagram, but King and Queen Ali probably take the cake. Not only do they play the most unthinkable pranks on each other, they create scripted videos other couples can relate to, too. From passing wind to sex dreams, they cover it all. See 6 more of their most-talked-about moments below and follow the couple on the ‘Gram at @kingali and @thequeen_ali for more.
That time they showed the internet how men feel about lady gas:
That time Queen Ali ran into the wall, running away from a cockroach:
That time King Ali took pranking a little too far for his lady’s tastes:
That time King Ali tried to tell the truth about his cheating ways (yikes!):
That time Queen Ali’s popsicle distracted King Ali from the the game:
That time Queen Ali caught King Ali dreaming about Keisha:
& Last but not least, a bonus clip starring King Ali and @Jhanneu. How it be when’s bae’s switch up game is crazy:
