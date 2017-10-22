LeBron James & Gabrielle Union To Develop Sitcom

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

They will produce the show with writer/director David E. Talbert titled, “White Dave.” The show will be about an African-American teen that is raised in an all-white neighborhood then moves after his mother gets remarried. The show is supposed to be based upon Talbert’s experience in life. We hope this show gets ordered and congratulations to LeBron James as well as Gabrielle Union.

RELATED: LeBron James When KUWTK Crew Crashed Practice: “The S*** Show Is Here”

RELATED: LeBron James Responds To Donald Trump Uninviting Stephen Curry To White House

RELATED: LeBron James & Kids Share Messages To His Wife Savannah On Her Birthday [VIDEO]