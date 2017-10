Cardi B has had what most people would describe as an interesting 24 hours. First, there was her sudden breakup announcement via the caption to one of her selfies, then the immediate backpedaling that she did after the fact. As if this drama weren’t enough, Cardi was supposedly kicked out of a hotel early this morning because of complaints from other patrons. In truth, she didn’t take the message kindly from the hotel staff, as you can see in the video below.

