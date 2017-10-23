XXXTENTACION Punches Fan At Rolling Loud Festival & Claims Self-Defense

Via |

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – It looks like Lil B wasn’t the only scheduled performer involved in an altercation at the Bay Area’s Rolling Loud Festival Saturday (October 21). Polarizing rapperXXXTENTACION evidently got into a brawl with a member of the crowd after jumping into the sea of concertgoers during his performance.

As footage of the incident started to circulate online, the Broward County rapper took to social media to clarify the situation and claimed it was self-defense.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 107.9: