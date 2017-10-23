New Music
Twitter Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Viral Photo With Five Former Presidents

Music and politics mix.

This past weekend, Lady Gaga performed at the One America Appeal fundraiser to raise money for the victims of recent hurricanes.

While at the event, Gaga was able to snag a pic with five former presidents including, Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Bill Clinton. 

Since the picture was posted, it has gone viral and many folks on Twitter seemed to support the unity.

Of course, there were others who weren’t moved.

So the Internet goes. What do you think of this photo op? A great moment or is it all hype?

 

