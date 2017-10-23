New Music
Idris Elba Drops A Dark ‘Chocolate’ Sugar Zaddy House Mix

Zaddy.

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
International Day Of The Girl Gala In Support Of The Princes Trust At Albert's

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


Idris Elba AKA Driis is back with two new house tracks that are both really good. Remixing Shy FX’s new single ‘Chocolate,’ the actor, DJ, and producer releases the 7 Wallace Mix which is great to dance to and his Sugar Zaddy Mix which features Ghetts’ vocals. Get into his groove below.



