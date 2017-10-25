New Music
How Social Media Almost Got Cardi B’s Engineer Canceled

We'd hate to be in Ashby's shoes right now. But at least he apologized...

Global Grind

Posted 13 hours ago
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Somebody had some explaining to do when the world found out about Cardi B and Beyoncé coming together for a new song, as apparently, their collaboration on a track tentatively titled “Wet” wasn’t supposed to become public knowledge just yet.

Cardi B’s engineer Ashby hopped on social media earlier today, October 24, to apologize to Beyoncé’s team, stating he only meant for his post to be seen by a small few, when music site Hot New Hip Hop “invaded” his privacy.

Clearly he got a call from the big bawse, as he took to Instagram Stories to explain. “Public apology to Beyoncé and all her fans unfortunately ‘hotnewhip-hop’ invated my privacy. In everything that I post it’s been nothing but encurancment to my small IG following that’s trying to grind like me in this tough business,” he wrote.

“I cannot turn back the hands of time so at least this is a life lesson I’ve learned on my behalf and all I can do is move forward,” he continued in a second IG Stories post.

Anytime delicate information is made public, especially where a superstar like Beyoncé is concerned, the expectation is that it will spread like wildfire. So, Ashby can’t really be mad at a music site for posting about such a highly anticipated collaboration—he’s the one who made that information available for public consumption.

But at least he apologized…sort of.

