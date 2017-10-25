RIP! Remember When Robert Guillaume Proved He Was The H.N.I.C.?

The late, great Robert Guillaume certainly left his mark on the world and the entertainment industry before passing away at the age of 89 on Tuesday.

The award winning actor had groundbreaking roles like Benson to legendary roles like voicing Rafiki in the Lion King — but his role as superintendent Dr. Frank Napier in the 1989 classic Lean On Me was one of the most memorable roles in his career. Apparently, Guillaume is the only one skilled enough to have an argument scene with Morgan Freeman and come out on top.

Check out this classic clip of Robert Guillaume proving that he’s the real head n**** in charge when you hit the flip.

