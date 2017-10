Today on #WWW we have another Friend of the show – Nikki Payne!

Her Story – On your website:

In 2007 I was taken to the lowest point of my life. My husband murdered my 2 year old daughter, my 7 year old son and then committed suicide. My entire world was shattered. Within 18 months I was bankrupt, faced a foreclosure, lost my identity and thought about ending my own life.

