BijouStarFiles: Kim Kardashian Having Twins? + Kardashians Lock In $150 Million Deal For KUWK

Kim K. has the internet going crazy again after tweeting about needing double strollers and reportedly locking in a $150 million deal with E! to re sign for new seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are reportedly having another baby via surrogate, Khloe Kardashian is supposedly pregnant by boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby girl.

They’ve all been surprisingly mum about ALL the pregnancies (because how else are you going to levarage a ridiculously lucrative deal when your rating are down), but Kim had social media in a tizzy when she started tweeting about two-seat strollers.

As expected, fans started questioning if the surrogate who’s allegedly carrying their new bundle of joy is pregnant with twins. Following the questions, she tweeted:

Mmhmm….

PR stunt or nah? The stroller could possibly be for the new baby and 1-year-old big brother Saint West.

Since the pregnancy rumors, E! decided to jump on the new TV opportunity early. According to RadarOnline, the Kardashian Klan re-signed with the network for a whopping $150 million TV deal. Yeah, momager Kris Jenner put in work once she got news (or created the news) that more Kardashian grand babies are coming down the line. READ MORE

