Cha Ching! Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Agrees To $1 Million Book Contract

Cha Ching! Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Agrees To $1 Million Book Contract

The former NFL quarterback deserves every last penny after allegedly being blackballed from the NFL for taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Posted 13 hours ago
Turn issues that may arise during the Super Bowl into teachable moments for kids

Source: San Jose Mercury News / Getty


#TakeAKnee icon and free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been signed to an NFL team this season, but he may be getting signed for something better

According to The Bleacher Report, the former 49ers quarterback is reportedly hashing out a $1 million book contract with Random House imprint One WorldOne World’s also published books by rapper Jay-Z and Ta-Nehisi Coates

As Page Six reported, Kaepernick had been seen “taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME” to shop his planned book. He’s also repped as an athlete by agent Carlos Fleming.

Here’s the deal though: One World has yet to confirm or deny his new project. 

Ever since last fall, Kaepernick has been the face of the resistance when he vowed to kneel during the National Anthem to raise awareness around police brutality and racial injustice in this country. While he has yet to be signed to a team, the protest he started has transcended him and become a national symbol of peaceful protest against the powers that be. 

It has also been polarizing with the likes of President Trump who has race baited and misread the protest as disrespecting  the military and the American flag. But those who stand with Colin have made it clear that this is about our country living up to its creed of providing “freedom for all.” 

It’s unknown what Kaepernick will exactly include in his book, but we’re sure that the last year has given him plenty to reflect on

We can’t wait to read it! And we will always stand with you Colin!

Stay woke y’all!

Despite what #45 says, the #TakeAKnee Movement is about standing up to the police brutality and racial injustice  happening in this country right now. Started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year, the notion of kneeling during the National Anthem has grown since then into a worldwide movement that has inspired, raised awareness and illuminated the power of our First Amendment right to peaceful protest. Here are a few brave celebrities who have publicly taken a knee in solidarity with this fight for freedom:

